Elon Musk is seeking $1 billion for his artificial intelligence startup xAI.

The Telsa and X owner launched the startup — which he hopes will rival ChatGPT‘s Open AI — in March.

A new filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that was submitted this week lists the current funds raised as $134.7 million, with the end goal of $1 billion.

Last month, Musk unveiled his AI-powered chatbot, Grok, which can answer questions with some quips and jokes.

“In some important respects, it is the best that currently exists,” the billionaire wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Musk added that Grok “loves sarcasm” and would give solutions to queries with “a little humor.”

The Space X founder also boasted that xAI answers “spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

In a demonstration of the new program — which is also plagued by the issues of other AI tools, including incorrect answers — xAI was asked for a recipe for cocaine.

“Just a moment while I pull up the recipe … because I’m totally going to help you with that,” it replied. Grok gave some vague advice, instead of detailed instructions, along with sarcastic quips.

The chatbot, which gets its name from a term from Robert A. Heinlein in his 1961 book, Stranger in a Strange Land, is “intended to answer almost anything and … even suggest what questions to ask,” according to the xAI team.

Currently, it’s a “very early beta product, the best we could do with two months of training,” the team said.