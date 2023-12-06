Tasha K says ‘light-skinned’ Ashanti can’t be a baby’s mama

Tasha K is at it again.

The YouTube blogger, who’s ducking and dodging Cardi B because she owes her $4M after losing the civil lawsuit to the rapper, is stirring up a social-media storm.

The founder and host of “Unwine With Tasha K” threw caution about speaking on colorism to the wind when she said that Ashanti should not become a “baby mama” to Nelly because she is a “light-skinned, privileged woman.”

Nelly and Ashanti teased fans when the two musicians rubbed Ashanti’s belly at his annual “Black and White Ball” in St. Louis. They were playfully implying that she was pregnant with her first child. If true, Nelly would become a father for the third time.

😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻my international ship . #Shanell ❤️❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻. Ashanti is pregnant 🌹🌹🌹🎉🎉. Heard they did low key engagement. Your soulmate remains yours no matter whom you are with . Congratulations to Nelly & Ashanti 🎉🎉🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/Iwlv01Uup2 — Mommy Chizzy❣️ (@Mummy_Chizzy) December 4, 2023

Tasha K, however, is adamant that Ashanti is not pregnant because of the timing of Nelly recently becoming a grandfather.

“She’s not pregnant. She’s not pregnant,” claimed the professional provocateur, whose full name is Tasha Kebe. “She ain’t pregnant ‘cuz he just had a baby… Let’s get to know that other baby first. Light-skin, privileged women deserve to be wives and not just baby mamas! I said what I said!”

Nelly’s daughter, Chanelle Haynes, gave birth to a son named Ace over the summer. Haynes’ mother, Chanetta Valentine, shared multiple photos of Haynes during the pregnancy, as well as photos of Nelly’s first grandchild.

Not surprisingly, some torched Tasha K for what they characterize as an absurd statement about light-skinned women.

“What do skin complexions have to do with being a baby momma?” one person said in the comments sections of Tasha K’s recent Youtube post. “You shouldn’t put no skin complexions above the other. You have some self-esteem issues going on. No woman shouldn’t be a baby momma. What do the color of your skin complexions have to do with anything?”

Tasha K broached this topic just last month when she railed about Ashanti being gorgeous yet over 40 with no ring and no children.

“How are you lightskinned? How are you absolutely gorgeous? Nobody’s out here putting babies in you… I don’t want to see a motherf—– spin the block on you,” Tasha K said during her tirade.