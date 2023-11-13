R. Kelly files lawsuit against Tasha K; what did she do?

Even in prison, R. Kelly is filing lawsuits.

The R&B singer is suing the federal Bureau of Prisons over allegations that the agency leaked private information about him to Tasha K. On Nov. 13, Kelly’s lawyers claim that an unnamed Bureau of Prisons agent illegally accessed the singer’s prison records, which included private phone calls from his lawyers and girlfriend, emails, visitor logs, and payments in and out of his commissary account.

In November 2019, the officer allegedly emailed Kelly’s records, including some of his emails that Tasha K later shared on her platform. Tasha K leaked the information that same year in a video called “R. Kelly Can’t Control his Girlfriends while Behind Bars,” which she claimed came from a “phone tap somewhere.”

The lawsuit claims that Tasha K “rallied her massive following to harass the plaintiff with the use of the stolen information and created chaos in the plaintiff’s personal life.”

In 2022, Cardi B sued Tasha K for defamation and won $3.9 million against her. Cardi B claimed that Tasha K made false statements about drug use, STDs, and prostitution on her YouTube channel. Tasha K has filed for bankruptcy, saying she’s unable to pay the huge fine.