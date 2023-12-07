Cassie’s friend Tiffany Red writes scorching letter to Diddy, confirming abuse

As if Diddy’s problems weren’t bad enough, with five women filing sexual assault lawsuits, a friend of Cassie, who first ignited this mushrooming scandal, wrote a scorching open letter to the Bad Boy boss, saying he “traumatized” her.

The friend, Grammy-winning songwriter Tiffany Red, penned a long letter addressed to Diddy that was published in Rolling Stone and corroborated portions of Cassie’s explosive federal lawsuit. Cassie, who settled the lawsuit with Diddy for millions of dollars, accused Diddy of sexual abuse, rape, sex trafficking, and multiple instances of physical abuse during their decade-long relationship.

Red said she struck up her friendship with Cassie in 2015 while writing songs for her sophomore album, which was never released. Around that time, Red said she witnessed things she would never forget.

“Dear Sean Combs, I’m stepping forward to recount my experience as a witness to events detailed in my friend Casandra Ventura’s now-settled civil lawsuit against you. I’m breaking my silence, freeing myself from haunting recollections, standing in solidarity with Cassie, and standing up for myself. I fear for my safety as her suit alludes to me, although not by name. I hope that revealing my identity to the public will afford me some measure of protection.”

Red continued, saying: “I’m one of the friends mentioned in her lawsuit, specifically from the night of her 29th birthday, as detailed in the section labeled ‘Mr. Combs Forces Ms. Ventura Into Sex Trafficking.’ The weight is heavy as I gather my thoughts to articulate these distressing memories.

“I am traumatized by you. The burden of vocalizing these experiences should never have been mine or anyone else’s.”

In 2015, Red wrote that Cassie wanted to leave Diddy’s birthday party for her so she could go to a karaoke bar with her friends. This enraged Diddy, Red wrote.

“You pulled Cassie out of the private karaoke room; she put her head down and went with you. I followed to see if she was okay because something was off. When I walked out of the room, you had her backed into a corner in the hallway outside of the door, and your security surrounded you two as you cursed her out with your hands in her face.”

Diddy then convinced Cassie to leave the party with him, Red wrote. Upon return, Red said Diddy was “intoxicated,” while Cassie appeared withdrawn. Cassie confided that Diddy forced her to have a “freak off” where he made her have sex with male prostitutes.

“I continue to work through the PTSD, paranoia, and anxiety from these events,” Red said. “It’s one of the catalysts for my advocacy for music creatives today with my organization, The 100 Percenters. Your abuse of power has inflicted ongoing harm on countless individuals, including myself, my friends, and my peers. You are a literal pillar in Black music. This moment hurts for us, too, but no one deserves to endure all this Puff. It’s not right.”