Jennifer Lopez goes dramatic in trailer for ‘This Is Me … Now: The Film’

As the companion piece to her upcoming album, Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me … Now: The Film will serve as a “musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life,” said Lopez via statement.

Directed by Dave Meyers and co-written by Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, as well as Matt Walton, the film will feature Lopez as a fictionalized version of herself as she goes through and endures the ups and downs of love and heartbreak based on some of her real life experiences.

The dramatic trailer finds Lopez sitting outside in the rain near a firepit while reading a letter with a voiceover narrating “When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always… in love.” Before the letter is thrown into the pit we glance that it reads “Life’s tough but you’re sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you,” and is dated Dec. 24, 2002 and signed “B”.

The film is rumored to have many surprise celebrity cameos and will feature dance sequences including a buzz-worthy homage to Gene Kelly’s classic Singin’ In The Rain’.

This Is Me … Now is set to be released on Feb. 16, 2024 with This Is Me…Now: The Film dropping the same day on Prime Video.

See the trailer below.