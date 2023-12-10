ESPN’s Malika Andrews boo’d by crowd after Lakers win in-season tournament

Fans turned on the host of ESPN’s “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown”
ESPN's Malika Andrews (Image source: YouTube/ESPN)

ESPN host Malika Andrews became one of the big stories of the NBA’s inaugural In-season Tournament championship when she was booed by the Las Vegas crowd.

Andrews was introduced to present the trophy following the Los Angeles Lakers’ in-season title win over the Indiana Pacers, 123-109, on Saturday, Dec. 9, and the crowd unfurled boos and hisses at the host of “NBA Today” and “NBA Countdown.”


Many opined that the boos stem from Andrews, who is biracial and dating her White ESPN coworker, seemingly thriving at denigrating Black athletes and while simultaneously being slow to criticize and report on White players for similar transgressions.

Below is another angle of the crowd’s seeming disapproval of Andrews.


Interestingly enough, ESPN removed the X posts and YouTube videos that showed Andrews being booed by the crowd. In its place, Andrews personally posted the trophy presentation that began immediately after the booing took place.

YouTube video

Many in the Black community, particularly Black men, believe that Andrews unnecessarily sullied Alabama’s Brandon Miller during the 2023 NBA Draft in April. She devoted a segment to discussing how Miller was in the car when a passenger reportedly shot someone to death. Miller was never charged in the case and finished out the season for the Crimson Tide.

The fact that Andrews brought up the old police case during the draft rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Others, however, defended Andrews for doing her job.

Some fans also believe that Andrews was very slow to discuss the case of a White Australian player in the NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddy, who is being investigated for allegedly having sexual relations with an underage girl. The most prominent of the voices is from former NFL star Dez Bryant.

ESPN's Malika Andrews boo'd by crowd after Lakers win in-season tournament

Black Twitter, as it is still being called, also unleashed venom at Andrews.

ESPN's Malika Andrews boo'd by crowd after Lakers win in-season tournament

ESPN's Malika Andrews boo'd by crowd after Lakers win in-season tournament

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new