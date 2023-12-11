The White House held a press call for Black community stakeholders on Dec. 11 to provide updates on the actions being taken by the current administration to support the Black community.

During the call, several topics were discussed, including unemployment, which has remained below 4% for the past 22 months. In addition, inflation has decreased by two-thirds, and workers’ paychecks and household wealth have risen after adjusting for inflation since before the pandemic.

A White House representative acknowledged concerns about the high prices of essential items like eggs and gas, stating that the administration is actively working to lower these costs. President Biden’s top economic priority is addressing affordability issues, including lowering prescription drug prices, health insurance premiums, and utility bills.

The administration has also taken steps to assist homeowners during the pandemic, reduce barriers for first-time homebuyers, and combat racial bias in home ownership. Efforts have been made to increase housing supply and lower housing costs, including local zoning reforms in various communities and incentivizing affordable housing development near public transportation.

Notably, the Biden-Harris Administration has canceled $132 billion worth of student debt for over 3.6 million Americans. The White House emphasized its commitment to continuing efforts to provide relief to student loan borrowers.

In addition to the updates provided, the White House announced a forthcoming call on gun violence scheduled for Dec. 15.

The White House Office of Public Engagement features prominent Black professionals in key roles, including Steve Benjamin, Assistant to the President, Senior Advisor to the President, and Director of the Office of Public Engagement. Erica Loewe, formerly the Director of Black Media at the White House, now serves as the Special Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff for the Office of Public Engagement.