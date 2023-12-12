Ciara gives birth to a baby girl

Pop star Ciara already has Future Zahir with ex-partner Future, as well as Sienna and Win with current husband Russell Wilson. She revealed on Dec. 11 that Wilson and she had welcomed another little one into their brood.

“Amora Princess Wilson 9 pounds, 1 ounce. We Love You so much!” Ciara wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the newborn.

The “Goodies” hitmaker was inundated with a slew of congratulatory messages from fellow famous faces upon announcing the news.

“Gorgeous baby! Gorgeous mama! Congratulations,” former talk-show host Oprah Winfrey said.

“God Is Good,” rapper Lucaris penned.

“So beautiful!! Congratulations my love,” “You” hitmaker Lola Brooke said.

Model Winnie Harlow described the little one as an “angel” as she sent her congratulations.

The news comes just days after Ciara admitted that becoming a mother was a “big responsibility” but insisted that her brood was excited about the new arrival.

“I think I’m ready. You know, it’s like I’m ready, but I’m not ready, but I’m ready,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.” “The thing is — to me — when you bring a new life, it’s such a big responsibility. I already have three babies right now, and they’re turnt.

The “Level Up” singer went on to wonder what a fourth baby would be like but insisted that she and her husband have to be “ready” for the little one no matter what.

“It’s like the three stooges, you never know what you’re going to get. Adding a fourth member in is like, ‘What’s that going to be like?’ When this baby comes, we’re going to be ready — we don’t have a choice!” she said.

The singer previously admitted that Wilson has become an “amazing father” and that she loved getting to watch him with all of her children.

“He’s an amazing father,” she said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “Watching him with all of our kids — it is one of the sweetest things. It’s one of the sexiest things, to be honest with you. I’m just saying, ladies: When a man jumps in and changes the diaper, and he’s pulling up to teacher-parent conferences, it’s like, ‘Ooh!’ ”

“There’s something about a man turning on that part of them, like, they’re being a man for you but they’re also being a man for your family. There’s no better feeling than knowing that.”