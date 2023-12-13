Takeoff’s rape accuser wants his mother to stand in as defendant in civil case

The woman who filed a lawsuit accusing slain rapper Takeoff of rape wants his mother to stand in as a defendant. The rapper was shot to death last year.

The unidentified female claimed in court documents that the youngest member of the groundbreaking rap group Migos sexually assaulted her at a party in 2020. She petitioned the judge in the case to allow her case to move forward with Takeoff’s mother replacing him on the defendant’s side of the courtroom.

The late Migos rapper was shot to death following a fracas sparked by a heated dice game at the Billards and Bowling in downtown Houston on Nov. 1, 2022.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was never charged in the case due to insufficient evidence. The accuser is now seeking legal recourse for her alleged pain and suffering in a civil court.