Cher’s romance with Alexander took her completely by surprise

Cher says her romance with Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards took her “completely by surprise”.

The “Believe” hitmaker was not looking for love when the 37-year-old music executive came into her life.

She told Parade magazine, “It took me completely by surprise. I mean, it was ridiculous. I wasn’t looking for it at all. It just happened.”

And she was blown away when her partner presented her with a diamond ring last Christmas.

“Christmas morning, he gave me a bag and it had these beautiful handmade books and a beautiful pen—just amazing! And then he went, ‘Oh, wait, I forgot this one.’ And I opened it up and there was the most amazing diamond ring I’ve ever seen.” She said.

Cher recently admitted she has a “great” time with A.E.

“I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together. We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other,” she gushed to “Extra.”

However, the “Turn Back Time” hitmaker admitted their 40-year age gap is sometimes highlighted in their discussions.

“Sometimes I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about. The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, [1940s Hollywood star] Clark Gable [was]?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my reference … He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet.'” She said.