Ja Morant reflects on 25-game suspension ahead of return

Ja Morant has finally addressed reporters after being given a 25-game suspension for a gun incident in May 2023. On Dec. 15, Morant was asked about his thoughts on his past actions.

“Obviously, [I] feel like I’m not done learning myself or learning new things,” Morant said. “I see why the things that happened, happened. But I can’t say I sit up here and regret it because in the end, I feel like it made me better.”

The Memphis Grizzlies star was suspended for eight games in March after a gun incident in a strip club. He apologized to his team and the NBA for his actions, and this time around he reflected on his time away from the game.

“It was definitely tough, horrible days,” Morant said. “I’ve made a lot of mistakes, even with my family. Not some that have even been public. Even with my family. I’ve done a lot.”

Morant shared his experience in therapy, saying that it gave him a new outlook on life.

“I feel like I learned a lot about myself,” Morant said. “Very eye-opening. It gave me a new look on life, with how I go about my days, how I carry myself. Just being grateful and thankful that I’m still here and I’m in the position I’m in.”

Morant is set to return on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans.