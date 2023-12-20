Jonathan Major’s ex Grace Jabbari speaks out after his conviction

Grace Jabbari, the former girlfriend of actor Jonathan Majors, is making herself a spokesperson for domestic violence awareness in the wake of the guilty verdict handed to Majors in their assault and harassment trial.

The 30-year-old actor and professional dancer took to Instagram and encouraged any followers wanting to wish her a happy birthday to instead support the domestic violence organization, Sanctuary for Families New York.

“For my birthday, if you want … a donation to @sffny, a charity that helped me so much this year, would be the best gift you could give,” Jabbari wrote in an IG story post. “Thank you so much @sffny, and everyone else…For everything.”

Ross Kramer, an attorney for Sanctuary for Family, who also served as Jabbari’s counsel in the proceedings released a statement praising the trial’s outcome.

“We are gratified to see justice served by today’s guilty verdict,” said Kramer. “Ms. Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful. We are grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support.”

Though found not guilty at trial of a second-degree misdemeanor assault, Majors was of course found guilty of harassment in the second-degree and third-degree assault for recklessly causing physical injury to Jabbari during the alleged fight between the two in a New York City cab this past March.

Majors is scheduled to be back in court for sentencing on February 6.