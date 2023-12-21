OptumRx victimized by data security breach

MINNEAPOLIS – Dec. 21, 2023 – OptumRx, Inc. (“OptumRx”) is reporting a vendor privacy incident involving the personal information of specific state residents.

On Aug. 11, 2023, Welltok, Inc. (Welltok), a Virgin Pulse company, which provides a variety of wellness-related communication services on behalf of OptumRx through mail, text messaging, and outbound phone calls, discovered it had been affected by the MOVEit Transfer software vulnerability earlier this year.

Welltok investigated the incident with the assistance of a third-party cybersecurity vendor and determined an unknown actor exploited the software vulnerability, accessed Welltok’s MOVEit Transfer server from May 30, 2023 – May 31, 2023, and obtained certain data during that time.

On Nov. 6, 2023, based on Welltok’s information, OptumRx determined that some of its patients’ information was compromised because of this incident. The report could include names, dates of birth, gender, telephone numbers, mailing addresses, email addresses, unique identifiers, and prescription information. No Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, or financial account information were involved. Welltok will begin notifying individuals via mail on Dec. 22, 2023.

While this incident did not impact any OptumRx systems, the company takes this matter seriously and is committed to protecting the privacy and security of its patients’ personal information. While we have no evidence any information has been misused, we recommend individuals regularly monitor their health insurance and other statements for any unfamiliar activity.

Welltok provides two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services through Experian to people affected by this incident. Individuals should report suspicious activity to their health plan or other relevant institution. Additionally, a dedicated toll-free hotline has been established to help answer any questions and can be reached at 1-800-628-2141 between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. PST and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.