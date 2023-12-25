Jess Hilarious is the new permanent co-host of ‘The Breakfast Club’

“The Breakfast Club” has been switching out co-hosts occasionally, but it looks like they’ve found their third permanent partner to end the year.

Jess Hilarious announced on Dec. 23 at an event that she is officially a co-host of “The Breakfast Club.”

Several people have graced the microphone with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, but Jess Hilarious has been there consistently to bring many laughs.

Jess Hilarious recently had the show trending on social media when Sexyy Red was a guest and didn’t want to speak to the comedian because of previous comments she made about her.

sexyy red was not feeling jess hilarious 😭 pic.twitter.com/AUq0KPYvHT — ✰ (@SSZEXXYY) December 15, 2023

“The Breakfast Club” has been looking for a third host since Angela Yee announced in August 2022 that she was leaving to host a new syndicated show on over 30 stations called “Way Up With Angela Yee.”