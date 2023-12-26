Child actor Lil Tommy attends ‘The Color Purple’ screening in Atlanta

Child actor Lil Tommy attended the Atlanta screening of The Color Purple on Dec. 23. The screening was held at the AMC Phipps Plaza 14. At just nine years old, Tommy expressed excitement about being part of the movie and meeting celebrities. Tommy confidently expressed gratitude when asked about working with Lou Gossett Jr., who also attended the screening. His favorite scene involved him visiting his grandmother, Celie, in an old car, played by singer and actress Fantasia.

How old are you?

I’m nine years old.

How does it feel to be here at the screening of your new movie, The Color Purple?

It feels great. I got to meet a lot of famous people.

What was it like interacting with Lou Gossett Jr. on set?

It was great.

What was your favorite part of this movie?

[I was] in a car, a very old car.

What is your role in the movie?

[In the movie], I’m going to visit my grandmother [Celie], and I get to meet her [for the first time].

How cool is it to be in a movie at a young age?

It sounds great.

What do you want to do in the future?

Maybe [I’ll] be doing the same thing, like [acting in] movies.

How would you describe what you’re wearing?

I bought it. It’s gray mixed with purple and white.