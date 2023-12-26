Kevin Hart suspected of cheating on his wife, again

Fans’ ears perked up on Christmas Eve when Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko posted a jolting and cryptic message on Instagram.

The Jamaican-born beauty dropped a simple statement for her 3.5 million Instagram followers that seemed very telling to her fans — but also raised a lot of questions.

On the night of Dec. 24, Eniko Hart penned:

“The level of ‘idgaf’ I reached this year is crazy,” she said simply.

Fans reflexively assumed, rightly or wrongly, that her comedic heavyweight husband Kevin Hart had stepped out on the marriage once again; and they brought the fire.

“Lawwwwd that midget done cheated again sis,” one person surmised, as a second follower opined, “Kevin still cheating I see.”

A third person said this is a case of the chickens coming home to roost.

“How you got him is how you’ll lose him, sis,” while a fourth person thought about Hart’s first wife, writing, “We waiting to see what @torreihart says.”

The Ride Along star was married to Torrei Hart from 2003 to 2011 and had two children together, Heaven Hart, 18, and Hendrix Hart, 16.

The comic star openly admitted to cheating on his first wife, which was later confirmed by his second and current wife, Eniko Hart.

Kevin and Eniko got hitched in 2016 and have two children of their own: Kenzo Kash Hart, 6, and Kaori Mai Hart, 3.

However, Hart humiliated Eniko Hart when he got caught cheating on her while she was expecting.

“Her husband cheated on her while she was pregnant. He humiliated her and she still stayed with him” a fan said, “Karma spent the block rib.”

A second person added, “He already cheated on her once … in that car right? He was prob cheating more than that! And the assistants know everything.”

Fans recall that in 2019, Eniko cried as she discussed the humiliation of her husband’s cheating in a clip from the third episode of his Netflix docuseries, “Kevin Hart: Don’t F— This Up.”

“How I found out was a DM. I don’t know who it was. They sent me an edited video of Kevin and, you know, another woman.” she recalled.

“I was pregnant. at that time I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it. I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I kept saying, ‘How the f— did you let that happen?’”

Thus far, the Harts have not publicly commented to corroborate or deny the fans’ rumor of infidelity.