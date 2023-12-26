Umar Johnson says Eminem could never be the GOAT because he’s White

Dr. Umar Johnson vehemently railed against the idea that Eminem could ever be considered the GOAT (greatest of all time) of hip-hop because of his White skin color.

Umar was demonstrative on the popular “Joe Budden Podcast” in articulating that “Blacks” are never permitted to be considered the best of anything from anyone else’s culture.

“This is going to my African fundamentalism. No non-African can ever be the best of anything African. It is an insult to the ancestors, it is an insult to the race, and it is an insult to every Black person,” said the Pan-Africanist, psychologist, and motivational speaker, who is known as “Dr. Umar” or “Umar.”

“We gotta stop naming non-African people as being the best of any aspect of our cultural power because it is an insult … I can acknowledge Eminem’s talent. But for you to put him at the top, that’s White supremacy.”

Johnson continued his tirade against the likes of Eminem, DJ Khaled, and DJ Vlad, men whom he denounced as rapacious, money-grubbing cultural parasites who benefit from hip-hop but have never contributed back to the community.

“I don’t see Eminem building no schools and hospitals,” Umar said. “I don’t see DJ Khaled building no schools and hospitals. I don’t see DJ Vlad building no damn [inaudible] and supermarkets.”

Umar has also criticized Eminem for his allegedly fake social stance when he knelt during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show — which mostly went unnoticed by viewers.z