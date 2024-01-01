Kai Cenat brought in the new year partying next to his celebrity crush. The popular Twitch streamer dominated the content creation game all of 2023 with his 30-day streaming marathon, shutting down New York City, bringing on Offset and Nicki Minaj on his streams, and streaming for seven days from a fake jail. His astronomical popularity has placed him in positions to book club appearances. His New Year’s Eve appearances featured Tyla, the South African artist who broke through in 2023 with her smash hit single “Water.”

On multiple occasions on his streams, Cenat has admitted his crush on the African artist.

“Tyla, bro? She’s beautiful, bro,” Cenat once told Lil Yachty on his stream. “Like, legit. She’s my age, she’s beautiful, she just dropped some fire s—. Like, she’s cool, bro. She’s pretty, and then her accent is amazing. She fine, bruh.”

In the club, Cenat recorded himself singing the chorus of “Water” standing next to Tyla and posted it on his Instagram story.

Kai Cenat Standing on Business Top of the year cos he with Tyla rn Incase you are not locked in, He said he has a crush on our home Gowrl ✨ pic.twitter.com/rZgDwVs0Hz — AfroChamps (@Afrochmps) January 1, 2024

In a section that included fellow AMP content creator Fanum, the two were also seen singing Fantasia’s classic “When I See U.”

Before the meeting, Tyla posted Cenat’s reaction to “Water” on her social media. When Cenat asked Yachty if he had a chance to one day date her, Yachty said yes, and he believed Cenat had a chance with anybody.