Military veteran sues T.I. and Tiny Harris for alleged sexual assault

A female Air Force veteran has filed a lawsuit against music power couple T.I and wife Tiny Harris for supposedly drugging her and then sexually assaulting her.

According to the legal documents filed in Los Angeles County and obtained by “TMZ,” the unnamed military veteran claims she was drugged by Tiny Harris and then taken back to their L.A. hotel for a threesome in 2005. She is suing the music power couple for sexual battery, assault, negligence and false imprisonment.

The woman filed the suit under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act. The measure has given alleged victims a year to file grievances for situations that otherwise would have passed the statute of limitations.

Tip and Tiny categorically deny the woman’s accusations through their attorney.

The woman, who was stationed in L.A. at the time, said she and a friend attended a party at the home of the late icon Coolio. There, the woman claims she met a man named “Caviar” who said he worked for Tip and Tiny.

Neither of the musicians made it to Coolio’s party, but Caviar allegedly invited the woman and her friend to a club the next day that Tip and Tiny attended. Inside the VIP section, the woman said she consumed two Amaretto sours on her own. But then she and her friend were supposedly handed a third drink by Tiny Harris that she claims made her dizzy later.

Still feeling relatively okay at the time that Tip wanted to leave the club, according to the court documents, Tiny Harris allegedly invited her and her friend to ride back to the hotel with them. However, the other two unnamed women who also came back to the hotel were kicked out by Tiny Harris for flirting with her husband, the filing claims.

Once alone with Tip and Tiny, the woman claims Tiny Harris took her into the bathroom to disrobe and then Tip allegedly walked in naked and the three took a shower together, she claims. That’s when she allegedly began feeling “dizzy and lightheaded,” “TMZ” reports.

Afterward, the three ended up on the hotel bed where Tip demanded an oil rubdown and Tiny then mounted her naked body and began grinding, the lawsuit claims. Tip also allegedly penetrated her vagina with his toe.

The woman claims she suddenly blacked out and woke up the next morning with an extremely sore vagina. The security person who woke her up ordered her to leave the room immediately, the suit contends.

Tip and Tiny Harris vehemently deny the charges in the woman’s lawsuit, saying, “Not only are the claims bogus, but they missed the deadline to file the lawsuit,” “TMZ” reports.