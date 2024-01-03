T.I. receives highest award from Atlanta Mayor Dickens at ‘Trap Muzik’ concert

Rap impresario T.I. continues to enjoy the windfall of accolades and awards for his seminal contributions to the global hip-hop genre and his Atlanta hometown.

The Grand Hustle eminence and trap music godfather received the prestigious Phoenix Award from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens during his concert with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Beloved former Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock joined Dickens. They ceremoniously helped bestow Tip the highest honor a denizen can receive from the City of Atlanta as a result of that person’s many acts of philanthropy, community endeavors, and entertainment contributions.

Clifford “Tip” Harris Jr. paused his performance during the second day of his two-day concerts with the prestigious Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at the Woodruff Arts Center to accept the award. Tip continues to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the culture-shifting sophomore album Trap Muzik, which created one of the most important subgenres of rap — trap music — in the 50-year history of hip-hop.

Among the multiplicity of altruistic acts that Tip, his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and his family have engaged in include the opening up of 140 units of low-income housing in Bankhead with Intrada Westside, his 18th annual turkey drive through his non-profit Harris Community Works/Us or Else, and his Harris Community Works annual holiday caravans at the Atlanta Mission, Project Pinnacle, and Next Level Boys Academy.

Check out the gallery of photos from the opening night of “T.I.: A Night Celebrating 20 Years of Trap Muzik” with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.