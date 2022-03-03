 Skip to content

Trap Music Museum spotlights women’s impact on hip-hop

By Rashad Milligan | Mar 3, 2022

The Trap Music Museum highlights female rap artists during March. (Photo courtesy of FIRE Media Group)

The Trap Music Museum has been a hot spot for many Atlanta visitors and residents alike since its inception in 2018. For the month of March, the venue is spotlighting the women who have built hip-hop culture to become what it is today.


“[The] Trap Music Museum honored Women’s History Month by dedicating and reflecting on the often-overlooked contributions of women to United States history,” a press release read.

The exhibit is titled “Honor Roll.”


“Honor Roll,” the Trap Music Museum’s March exhibit to spotlight female rappers. (Photo courtesy of Trap Music Museum)

The showcase highlights standout female artists like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Tokyo Jetz, Big Latto and Lakeyah. There’s also a large photo of Coi Leray, keeping the accuracy of how female trap artists in 2022 look.

Coi Leray and a number of other female hip-hop artists displayed at the Trap Music Museum. (Photo courtesy of Downtown Hott Radio)

To celebrate the “Honor Roll” exhibit, Erica and Andrea Hamilton were honored on March 1 at the museum. The Hamilton’s started Theory Communications, a public relations, digital marketing and event-planning company that focuses on entertainment, lifestyle and sports with a number of clients in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York.

Trap Music Museum honorees and hosts Erica and Andrea Hamilton. (Photo courtesy of FIRE Media Group)

Entrepreneur Dina Marto, who has A&R’d albums for Janet Jackson, Rick Ross, LL Cool J, Jeezy and Nas, was also honored at the event.

The exhibit also highlights the fashion staples like Lil Kim and Kimora Lee, and other figures around the industry like Angela Yee and Krystal Garner.

A wall of magazines at the Trap Music Museum’s “Honor Roll” exhibit. (Photo courtesy of FIRE Media Group)

As visitors walk around the exhibit, they’ll hear a playlist of all of the female trailblazers in the hip-hop space throughout the month.

Krystal “KG” Garner, General Manager of the Trap Music Museum. (Photo courtesy of Downtown Hott Radio)

Category:
Tags: , , , , , , ,