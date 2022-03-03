Trap Music Museum spotlights women’s impact on hip-hop

The Trap Music Museum has been a hot spot for many Atlanta visitors and residents alike since its inception in 2018. For the month of March, the venue is spotlighting the women who have built hip-hop culture to become what it is today.

“[The] Trap Music Museum honored Women’s History Month by dedicating and reflecting on the often-overlooked contributions of women to United States history,” a press release read.

The exhibit is titled “Honor Roll.”

The showcase highlights standout female artists like Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Tokyo Jetz, Big Latto and Lakeyah. There’s also a large photo of Coi Leray, keeping the accuracy of how female trap artists in 2022 look.

To celebrate the “Honor Roll” exhibit, Erica and Andrea Hamilton were honored on March 1 at the museum. The Hamilton’s started Theory Communications, a public relations, digital marketing and event-planning company that focuses on entertainment, lifestyle and sports with a number of clients in Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York.

Entrepreneur Dina Marto, who has A&R’d albums for Janet Jackson, Rick Ross, LL Cool J, Jeezy and Nas, was also honored at the event.

The exhibit also highlights the fashion staples like Lil Kim and Kimora Lee, and other figures around the industry like Angela Yee and Krystal Garner.

As visitors walk around the exhibit, they’ll hear a playlist of all of the female trailblazers in the hip-hop space throughout the month.