Jodie Turner-Smith reveals her hopes for 2024

Jodie Turner-Smith is focused on “love” in 2024.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star – who split from Joshua Jackson in 2023 – has taken to social media to reveal her ambitions for the new year.

“2024. We are about that love and about that action! Thank you to everyone who is here because you want to see me win. Thank you to everyone who is here just to see if I fail. I’m praying for each and every one of you. Be blessed, beloveds, and happy new year! (sic)” Jodie – who was married to Joshua between 2019 and 2023 – wrote on her Instagram Story.

Jodie filed for a divorce last year, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The actress also listed September 13 as the date of their break-up. An insider subsequently claimed that Jodie initiated the split, and that Joshua was actually caught by surprise.

“They had their issues, as many couples do – especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.” the source told Us Weekly.

Prior to that, Joshua credited his then-wife for changing his attitude towards marriage.

“Partially, it’s age. I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life. If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.” The actor – who is best known for playing Pacey Witter on “Dawson’s Creek,” told The Times newspaper.