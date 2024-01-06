Rita Ora wants to record with Dua Lipa

Rita Ora wants to record new music with Dua Lipa.

The singer-actress is hopeful that she, Dua, Bebe Rexha and Ava Max – who are all of southeastern European heritage – can collaborate on a new track.

“Now we have Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha and it’s amazing. I think it’s a natural thing that we get compared, especially as there’s not a lot of us in that part of the world. But we couldn’t be more different, us three.” she said on the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast.

“Yeah, with Ava Max and Bebe I have. Not so much with Dua yet, but it would be great if we all did something together. Just to represent.” she said if they had ever come together.

Ora and Lipa’s families both come from Kosovo with Albanian heritage, while Max and Rexha also have Albanian links.

Meanwhile, Ora also revealed her obsession with Coleen Rooney, following the Wagatha Christie scandal between Coleen and fellow soccer WAG Rebekah Vardy which culminated in a 2022 libel case in the English High Court.

“Do you know who I’m fangirling over? Coleen Rooney. She’s a Wag, she’s married to Wayne Rooney and she’s like my idol. She did this incredible documentary on Disney+ and I just love her. I love people that just do whatever they want,” she said.