The upcoming 2024 Mean Girls remake is set to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane — with a modern twist.

Megan Thee Stallion — along with Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan and Reneé Rapp — made a fashionable appearance at the NYC premiere, giving us a taste of the glam and grunge aesthetic we can expect from the film.

Known for her bold fashion choices, Megan didn’t disappoint. The rapper wore a long lavender bodycon dress outlined with jewels and sheer sparkly fabric, setting the tone for the film’s glamorous style.

Megan Thee Stallion wearing House of jmc at the Mean Girls premiere pic.twitter.com/xk1NHEf2qY — Eboni🤍 (@VersaceVenus_) January 9, 2024

Lohan, the original Cady Heron from the 2004 Mean Girls movie, opted for a classic black and diamond velvet gown, complemented by her signature red hair. Her appearance was a nostalgic nod to the original film, reminding us of the timeless faces that made the film iconic.

Lindsay Lohan stuns at ‘Mean Girls’ premiere. https://t.co/82XIR9drbs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 9, 2024

Fey — reprising her role as a faculty member — sported a fun and youthful polka dot and butterfly jumpsuit, reminding us of the quirky and unique fashion sense of the original film’s characters.

Newcomer Rapp, who will be stepping into the shoes of mean queen bee Regina George, stunned in a pink and black gothic-style gown, adding an edgy twist to the character’s traditionally preppy style.

Reneé Rapp at the premiere of the new "Mean Girls" movie #meangirls pic.twitter.com/Hdwr4m0JfA — SΞAN (@Seanlofficial) January 9, 2024

The character of Gretchen Wieners is back, now portrayed by Bebe Wood. Wood also wore a grungy look on the carpet. She sported a black velvet corset, along with white and pink fabric that cascaded in an abstract-like fashion. The choker also served up a nostalgic 2000s vibe.

FOREVER A BEBE WOOD STAN pic.twitter.com/42Kqjdyntg — dani (@cornettoprince) January 9, 2024

The new Karen, portrayed by actor Avantika Vandanapu, served up a royal look with a white caped bedazzled gown with sheer accents.

On the other hand, the new Cady, played by Angourie Rice, kept it classy and simple with a rose-pink sparkly gown.

Busy Phillips, who plays Regina George’s mom, wore a chic black and white polka dot dress with a bow in the back, paired with black velvet gloves.

Content creator Monica Mamudo also paid homage to the original film with a dress inspired by Regina George’s iconic locker room scene.

Monica Mamudo attends the "Mean Girls" premiere. pic.twitter.com/hT8Bno7yVM — 21 (@21metgala) January 8, 2024

The upcoming film promises to be a fashion-forward approach that pays homage to the original while introducing fresh and modern styles. From the looks of the premiere, we can expect a film that not only entertains but also sets new fashion trends.