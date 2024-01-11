GloRilla says she’s doing a 90 day sex detox

Looks like GloRilla is starting 2024 off on a note of self-discipline.

The “Tomorrow 2” rapper shared with fans on her Twitter/X account that she decided to ring in 2024 with 90 days of celibacy … and it’s been hard for her.

“Started my 90-day celibacy lil s— for New Year’s or wtv. I’m on da 9th day & my vision blurry af !!!!! Send help,” the 24-year-ol rapper jokingly wrote.

One of the many people to tweet back was fellow artist Sexyy Red, who quoted Glo’s post and added that she thinks she’d have similar symptoms if she were to give up sex as well.

“girl I’d be losing hearing in my right eye,” the St. Louis native wrote.

“B—- I been lost it,” replied GloRilla. “I be having to take my sunglasses off just to hear.”

Could it be that celibacy is a possible growing trend in the industry? GloRilla isn’t the only music artist to recently go public with their decision to forgo sex for a while.

50 Cent also recently announced in an Instagram post that he’s giving abstinence a shot this year to focus on his goals.

“My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals,” 50 wrote. “I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level.”