‘Wednesday’ star Joy Sunday’s style inspired by life in New York

Joy Sunday took inspiration from The Big Apple to find “confidence in herself.”

The “Wednesday” actor — who plays Bianca Barclay in the hit Netflix series — has been named a global ambassador for French beauty brand Lancôme. She reflected on how her sense of style developed.

“New York shares a Parisian sense of beauty in that it’s very individual and true to self,” she told People. “I grew up having to learn beauty for myself, and I have since carried that through. I am always going to look inward when I want to craft a look. I will always want to tell a story. New York has definitely given me that confidence in myself and what I want to say.”

The star, who was born in New York to a Nigerian family, will appear in her first campaign for the brand’s new L’absolu Rouge Intimatte Blushing Nudes line.

“I imploded. I was jumping up and down and screaming,” Sunday said, reflecting on the moment she found out about the collaboration.

For Sunday, having her makeup on point and “fully beat” is a huge boost for her, and gives her a lot of confidence to carry off her whole look.

“When I have my face fully beat, I feel like I can walk in any pair of heels,” she added. “Having my makeup set is going to pull the look together. That, and a snatched waist.”

On Jan. 15, the actress will make her first red-carpet appearance since joining Lancôme as she steps out at the Emmy Awards.

“I am excited to truly make a statement,” she said, teasing something special from her ensemble. “My Emmy’s debut is going to be monumental.”