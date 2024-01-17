“The Vince Staples Show” appears to be on the way. On Jan. 17, the star rapper announced his show will air exclusively on Netflix beginning Feb. 15. The announcement came with a trailer.

In the trailer, Staples comes home to a woman who appears to be his partner. She asks him how his day was before a montage of the most outrageous things ever hit the screen. He runs through a lawn of sprinklers, makes a call on a pay phone, and gets told there is no more chicken for him at a fast food restaurant.

“It was cool,” Staples said as the camera panned back to the presumed couple on the couch.

The montage continues. He’s hiding in a clothing store, is asked for money from a family member, threatened by a mascot, shot at, offered a lemon pepper wing from Rick Ross, watches a fight at a family cookout, and overhears an employee at a bumper cars course asking who he is.

As Staples’ 2022 single “Magic” plays, the montage cuts to a robber in a bank who stops his mission to ask the customers in the bank a question.

“Y’all know who the f— this is?” The robber asks. “Huh?”

He then mumbles the melody of “Magic.”

“These motherf——- got no taste,” the robber said. “Culture yourselves.”

THE VINCE STAPLES SHOW !!! FEBRUARY 15 pic.twitter.com/LFLDpauYc6 — Netflix (@netflix) January 17, 2024

The trailer looked like Staples’ take on FX’s “Dave” meeting “Atlanta,” two other shows created by rappers Lil Dicky and Childish Gambino. A more appropriate category for the short trailer would probably align with the pilot Kanye West once shot in the 2000s, living in a world where his fame is a never-ending balance of being overestimated or underestimated.

The lane of comedy was always recommended to Staples publicly throughout his career. Despite stringing together a solid rap career with the help of fellow rapper friends Mac Miller and Earl Sweatshirt in the early stages of his musical journey, his interview soundbites and tweets are the things that go the most viral from the 30-year-old Long Beach, California native.

Those hopes are soon to become a reality for the young entertainer.