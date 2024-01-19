New music Friday: Zaytoven, 1K Phew, Umi, Anycia, Destin Conrad, ColdCool

Some of the top releases for Jan. 19

As we near the end of January, the music industry is back in full swing. Here are some of the top releases for the week of Jan. 19.

Zaytoven and 1K Phew released Pray For Atlanta, which features the likes of Young Dro, Hunxho and Jekalyn Carr. Phew is an artist Zaytoven has worked with for years now and he’s impressed by his talent while spreading a good message as a Christian hip-hop artist.


YouTube video

Singer Umi released talking to the wind, a four-song EP.

YouTube video

Anycia released her long-awaited collaboration with Latto on “Back Outside.”


YouTube video

Atlanta artist ColdCool recently released “5 Loaves.”

YouTube video

Nearly nine years removed from his last album, Professional Rapper, Lil Dicky released PENITH, his soundtrack for his FX show, “Dave.”

Warren Hue, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE and Offset released “SLOPES.”

YouTube video

Rob49 and Lil Wayne released “Wassam Baby.”

YouTube video

Skepta, ODUMODUBLVCK, Idris Elba and Tribal Mark released “Jangrova.”

YouTube video

Joey Bada$$ and KayCyy released “Passports & Suitcases.”

YouTube video

Blxst released “Heart Ain’t Empty.”

YouTube video

Finesse2tymes’ “Fat Boy” features Rick Ross.

YouTube video

Conway The Machine & Cool & Dre released “Give & Give.”

YouTube video

DESTIN CONRAD released SUBMISSIVE2, a nine-track album.

Fredo Bang released Yes I’m Sad.

SwaVay released a pair of tracks this week, “JUST MET J COLE (FREESTYLE)” and “Mutumbo.”

YouTube video

YouTube video

Spook, Fathereg, RobOlu and T—-gang released “TED,” produced by Firemane and Popstar Benny.

YouTube video

Jada Kingdom released “TOP TIER.”

YouTube video

Albee Al released “ALBEE FOR PRESIDENT.”

YouTube video

Slum Village released “Request.”

YouTube video

Kenia OS and Alvaro Diaz released “Bobo.”

YouTube video

Hus KingPin and legendary producer 9th Wonder released The Supergoat, an 11-track album that features Fredro Starr, SmooVth, Sweata, Mu$ and Roscoe P ColdChain.

Iman Nunez released “I GOT TIME.”

YouTube video

Jon B. and Tank released the music video for “Waiting On You.”

YouTube video

Blacc Zacc and Neeko Baby released 48 Hours, a 10-track album.

Xay Hill released “Diamond.”

YouTube video

Sis N Lil Bro released “Fighter,” which features Thi’sl.

YouTube video

Phathom, A-F-R-O and Rand GFM released “Rhyme Related.”

YouTube video

Don Ryvcko released “BEBECITA SHAWTY.”

YouTube video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new