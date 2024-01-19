As we near the end of January, the music industry is back in full swing. Here are some of the top releases for the week of Jan. 19.

Zaytoven and 1K Phew released Pray For Atlanta, which features the likes of Young Dro, Hunxho and Jekalyn Carr. Phew is an artist Zaytoven has worked with for years now and he’s impressed by his talent while spreading a good message as a Christian hip-hop artist.

Singer Umi released talking to the wind, a four-song EP.

Anycia released her long-awaited collaboration with Latto on “Back Outside.”

Atlanta artist ColdCool recently released “5 Loaves.”

Nearly nine years removed from his last album, Professional Rapper, Lil Dicky released PENITH, his soundtrack for his FX show, “Dave.”

Warren Hue, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE and Offset released “SLOPES.”

Rob49 and Lil Wayne released “Wassam Baby.”

Skepta, ODUMODUBLVCK, Idris Elba and Tribal Mark released “Jangrova.”

Joey Bada$$ and KayCyy released “Passports & Suitcases.”

Blxst released “Heart Ain’t Empty.”

Finesse2tymes’ “Fat Boy” features Rick Ross.

Conway The Machine & Cool & Dre released “Give & Give.”

DESTIN CONRAD released SUBMISSIVE2, a nine-track album.

Fredo Bang released Yes I’m Sad.

SwaVay released a pair of tracks this week, “JUST MET J COLE (FREESTYLE)” and “Mutumbo.”

Spook, Fathereg, RobOlu and T—-gang released “TED,” produced by Firemane and Popstar Benny.

Jada Kingdom released “TOP TIER.”

Albee Al released “ALBEE FOR PRESIDENT.”

Slum Village released “Request.”

Kenia OS and Alvaro Diaz released “Bobo.”

Hus KingPin and legendary producer 9th Wonder released The Supergoat, an 11-track album that features Fredro Starr, SmooVth, Sweata, Mu$ and Roscoe P ColdChain.

Iman Nunez released “I GOT TIME.”

Jon B. and Tank released the music video for “Waiting On You.”

Blacc Zacc and Neeko Baby released 48 Hours, a 10-track album.

Xay Hill released “Diamond.”

Sis N Lil Bro released “Fighter,” which features Thi’sl.

Phathom, A-F-R-O and Rand GFM released “Rhyme Related.”

Don Ryvcko released “BEBECITA SHAWTY.”