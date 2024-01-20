On Jan. 19, Lupe Fiasco took to social media to publicly voice his disdain for Ohio rapper Kid Cudi.

“Kid Cudi is a b—,” Fiasco posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “And continues to be a b—. Ain’t nobody finna bring up he used to work at the Bape store to diss his b— a– for having a regular job before he was a famous b— with a cool job.”

The post came from a recent Cudi interview with Zane Lowe when Cudi said he used to hide from Fiasco whenever he came to his former place of employment.

“Lupe Fiasco came to the store one day,” Cudi said. “He was in the store, I was in the back and they were like, ‘Yo, Lupe’s here.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, s—!’ I stayed down the stairs, and waited until he left. They were like, ‘Yo, what you down here for?’ And I explained it to my dude, same way I explained it to you. I was like, ‘Yo. Bro, if I get famous one day, right? I don’t ever want this n— saying, ‘Yo! You sold me clothes. You my son!'”

The two rapper’s issues with one another publicly started in 2014. Fiasco announced he would charge fans $500 for a personalized verse just for them to listen to. Cudi said he thought the promotion was “a bit sketch.” Cudi then asked Fiasco what he planned to do with the fans’ money. Fiasco dissed Cudi at a Milwaukee show in 2015 and the two have had tension since, according to XXL.

“I wanna beat this n—- up so bad, I’m getting a migraine…” Fiasco posted on X on Jan. 19.

Fiasco said he reached out personally to Cudi years ago to make sure he was good when he appeared to be going through it.

“Fast forward … he mentions that in an interview,” Fiasco posted. “Every time I see Cudi, I ask if he good etc. Plus, I’m a fan of this n—, so I’m happy to see him rise. Time passes. The next time I see him is at a show in LA. It’s me, A$AP Rocky and a few other n—. Again. Same energy, I show love.”

He then brings up the $500 fan confrontation.

“This b— on his feed talking about Lupe robbing his fans, and he’d never do that,” Fiasco posted. “So I’m like, ‘Is this n—- serious?’ I’m like, ‘Why would he do that?’ Me and Cudi had the same security, so I reached out to him and asked for his number … nobody can seem to get Cudi on the phone.”

He said he just wanted an apology from Cudi.

With these details being brought to the forefront, Cudi then publicly asked for a truce.

“Love u g,” Cudi posted. “Im sorry if i hurt u man. Life is too short. Hope u can find it in ur heart to get past this @LupeFiasco … just sent you a dm. lets talk.”

Fiasco responded.

“All I needed …” he posted.

Fiasco then deleted all of his posts.