Lupe Fiasco and Royce Da 5’9 end their podcast after trading diss songs (video)

Lupe Fiasco and Royce Da 5’9 have called it quits on their podcast “The Lupe & Royce Show.” The two revered lyricists have had tension brewing over the past few weeks and released a few diss tracks aimed at one another although they both maintain it’s lyrical competition. Lupe hit up Instagram Live on Friday, July 23, and revealed the news but explained that it wasn’t just about their creative differences.

“I’m not doing that no more. But again, it’s not something that’s done out of ill will, this is something that’s been kind of building for a little bit. And again, my heart wasn’t 100 percent in the podcast anyway, with Royce, without Royce, by myself, on my own. So shoutout to everybody who tuned into the podcast, really appreciate it … But yeah man, that’s probably the end of an era. And just kind of moving on to other things,” Lupe stated.

Royce Da 5’9 fired off on Lupe this week with a track called “Silence Of The Lambda.” On the track, he set out to prove his lyrical superiority which was where some of their tensions began previously. Lupe immediately fired back with his own diss track called “Steve Jobs” where he got personal. Royce didn’t respond back but hit up IG to say that he was done going back and forth and still claimed his lyrical superiority.

“I won’t attack Lu personally. I’m a real one with control of my emotions – though desperate times call for desperate measures. You gotta talk reckless when you know you can’t check all them boxes. Tried to tell him, I’m different,” Royce posted.

The two MCs released 46 episodes of “The Lupe & Royce Show.” Take a listen at the two diss tracks below and comment on who you think won. Also, peep Lupe’s bidding farewell to their podcast below.