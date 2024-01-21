Jennifer Hudson and Common spill the tea about their relationship

Multifaceted media maven Jennifer Hudson and iconic rapper Common are set to spill the tea on their relationship on the next episode of her eponymous show.

After she introduces him, the 51-year-old Chicago rapper born Lonnie Rashid Lynn bears a bouquet of flowers and gives her a hug before sitting down.

In the clips to promote the Monday episode, they gaze adoringly into each other’s eyes while flashing their red carpet smiles.

Once seated, J-Hud gets right to it.

“Everyone wants to know. Are you dating anyone?”

“Yes, to one of the most beautiful people I ever met,” Common affirmed. “She’s smart, she’s talented …”

The fact the clip doesn’t give it away is a great marketing tool to drive incentivize fans to watch the upcoming episode.

However, copious circumstantial evidence suggests that J-Hud and Common have been a romantic couple since they were spotted together in the summer of 2022. Paparazzi photographed the photogenic pair nestled comfortably against each other’s bodies while sitting in the front row at a basketball game earlier this week.

While some are excited for them — and to watch the episode — others offer precautionary advisements to J-Hud.

“Girrrrl, I’m praying for you, because Common is a run away boyfriend,” one fan said on the posting on J-Hud’s Instagram account.

“Why do I feel like I’m being spammed? 😂,” asked a second fan, while a third offered this: “Soon as you post the relationship….he disappears.”