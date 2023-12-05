Usher tests Jennifer Hudson and Common’s romance, cries at last show (video)

The last few shows of R&B superstar Usher’s critically acclaimed residency in Las Vegas rocketed to an exciting and thrilling crescendo.

The final performances of Usher’s 100-show residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM casino were punctuated by testing the strength of the relationship between actor Jennifer Hudson and rapper Common as Usher serenaded J-Hud in front of her boyfriend.

In another instance, Usher Raymond IV also let his emotions go as he openly and proudly cried during the final show this past weekend.

In the video clip filmed by a fan and obtained by HipHopDX, the Grammy-winning, multiplatinum singer brought Hudson up for a dance. Before that, Usher showed J-Hud and Common some love before commencing with the song that has become both famous and infamous, depending on which side of the Keke Palmer-Darius Jackson aisle you stand in.

Common & Jennifer Hudson's romantic date gets interrupted by Usher https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIA pic.twitter.com/Pgtsx0OPpF — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 4, 2023

Initially, J-Hud exhibited hesitancy and pointed to someone else that Usher could sing his classic song, “There Goes My Baby.” Usher remained undeterred, however, and soon he grabbed the Oscar-winning actor’s hand and pulled her up to him to dance as Common smiled and watched along with the rest of the multitude.

During Usher’s final show on the famous Las Vegas Strip, Usher sobbed before his screaming fans and even went down to his knees for a spell until he composed himself.

Aww, Usher got emotional at the 100th and final sold out show of his Las Vegas Residency 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2PMdZWMXKS — Coolness941 (@Coolness941) December 3, 2023

Usher’s dancers cheered him on enthusiastically and lay hands on him to provide comfort as this chapter of Usher’s life came to a close.

From here, Usher will remain uber-busy. As has been reported, Usher will be the featured act during the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in about two months. That is also the day that Usher is scheduled to release his highly anticipated new album.