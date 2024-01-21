The top 7 things Black people are searching for on Google

If you were ever unfamiliar with a celebrity, event, or business and turned to Google to get up to speed, you aren’t alone. Google has become central to everyday life as a place to search for information with minimal effort.
Whether it’s searching for the latest news on Katt Williams, Megan Good, or The Color Purple, Google continues to be the world’s most visited website. Here is a list of the most searched 2024 Black trends.
Black Celebrities
Search interest in famous black couples grew more than 110 percent in the last two weeks compared to the same time last year, globally
Most searched Black celebrities in the last two weeks, US
Katt Williams
Kanye West
Dave Chappelle
Drake
Rickey Smiley
Michael Jackson
Nicki Minaj
Barack Obama
Beyoncé
Dwayne Johnson
Top trending Black celebrities across film, TV and music past month, US
Andre Braugher
Katt Williams
Dave Chapelle
Rickey Smiley
Christian Keyes
Dionne Warwick
Denzel Washington
Black owned businesses – Search interest for “Black-owned beauty products” decreased 60% in the last two weeks compared to the same time last year
Most searched Black-owned business categories in the last month, US
Restaurant
Bank
Spa
Beauty salon
Coffee
Black films
“Black Golden Globe nominees” is a breakout search over the last two weeks compared to the same time frame last year
“Black Golden Globe winners” saw a +500% increase in search interest over the last two weeks compared to the same time frame last year
Most searched “Black movies” in the past month, US
The Color Purple (2023)
American Fiction
Friday After Next
Black Panther
The Book Of Clarence
Get Out
Us
Django Unchained
Boyz N The Hood
Hidden Figures
Top trending black actors in the past month, US
Andre Braugher
Katt Williams
Dave Chapelle
Rickey Smiley
Christian Keyes
Top trending black actresses in the past month, US
Taraji P. Henson
Fantasia Barrino
Halle Bailey
Wanda Sykes
Oprah Winfrey
Meagan Good
Data compiled by Google.