The top 7 things Black people are searching for on Google

If you were ever unfamiliar with a celebrity, event, or business and turned to Google to get up to speed, you aren’t alone. Google has become central to everyday life as a place to search for information with minimal effort.

Whether it’s searching for the latest news on Katt Williams, Megan Good, or The Color Purple, Google continues to be the world’s most visited website. Here is a list of the most searched 2024 Black trends.

Black Celebrities

Search interest in famous black couples grew more than 110 percent in the last two weeks compared to the same time last year, globally

Most searched Black celebrities in the last two weeks, US

Katt Williams

Kanye West

Dave Chappelle

Drake

Rickey Smiley

Michael Jackson

Nicki Minaj

Barack Obama

Beyoncé

Dwayne Johnson

Top trending Black celebrities across film, TV and music past month, US

Andre Braugher

Katt Williams

Dave Chapelle

Rickey Smiley

Christian Keyes

Dionne Warwick

Denzel Washington

Black owned businesses – Search interest for “Black-owned beauty products” decreased 60% in the last two weeks compared to the same time last year

Most searched Black-owned business categories in the last month, US

Restaurant

Bank

Spa

Beauty salon

Coffee

Black films

“Black Golden Globe nominees” is a breakout search over the last two weeks compared to the same time frame last year

“Black Golden Globe winners” saw a +500% increase in search interest over the last two weeks compared to the same time frame last year



Most searched “Black movies” in the past month, US

The Color Purple (2023)

American Fiction

Friday After Next

Black Panther

The Book Of Clarence

Get Out

Us

Django Unchained

Boyz N The Hood

Hidden Figures

Top trending black actors in the past month, US

Andre Braugher

Katt Williams

Dave Chapelle

Rickey Smiley

Christian Keyes



Top trending black actresses in the past month, US

Taraji P. Henson

Fantasia Barrino

Halle Bailey

Wanda Sykes

Oprah Winfrey

Meagan Good

Data compiled by Google.