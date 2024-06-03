Nadia Adelay is starring in a role on the big screen and in a different genre.

The actress and influencer with over 124,000 Instagram followers, is the star of the upcoming film Intrusive, a thriller created by A.K. Reed Films. Normally, Adelay is doing online skits from everyday scenarios to the dating experience as a young person in a new city.

“I love her,” Bre Contae, who plays Adelay’s best friend in Intrusive, told rolling out. “Literally, we call each other ‘Double Trouble.’ I love her so much. She’s just amazing.”

At the Atlanta screening of Intrusive, rolling out spoke to Adelay about her career and the movie.

What has it been like going viral, having a platform, doing movies, and advancing in your career?

The journey has been incredible. It’s definitely been a roller coaster of ups and downs. It’s a whirlwind, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. And I think that whatever’s going to be will be. That will keep me throughout the rest of my journey, so I’m going to keep going.

What was it like going from comedy in your skits to doing a thriller?

Funny enough, it’s easier.

I think drama is a lot easier than comedy. Contrary to what most may feel, it’s not hard to me for me to tap in. I actually like it. The comedies are fun, too, but the drama is a little therapeutic… So I like it. It’s not a hard transition.