Cher defends boyfriend Alexander Edwards after Cannes altercation

Iconic singer and actress Cher has publicly supported her boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, after his involvement in a physical altercation at the Cannes Film Festival. Edwards, who is 40 years Cher’s junior, was reportedly involved in a fight with individuals connected to rappers Tyga and Travis Scott.

Cher’s stand on the incident

Cher took to social media to express her stance, stating, “I’m proud of Alexander. He didn’t start the fight against two men; he finished it, gotta love him.” This declaration of support has sparked various reactions online, with some fans teasing the star for sounding more like a proud parent than a girlfriend.

The Cannes Film Festival brawl

The confrontation occurred at an exclusive afterparty hosted by Richie Akiva. It escalated quickly, leading to a brief but intense scuffle caught on video and circulated online. While the exact reasons for the fight remain unclear, it involved Edwards, Travis Scott, and Florida producer Southside.

Cher and Edwards’ relationship

The couple, linked since late 2022, have faced public scrutiny over their significant age difference. Despite this, they have shown a united front, appearing quite happy together at public events, including the 2024 amfAR Gala at Cannes. Edwards has even hinted at a deep commitment to Cher, responding to questions about potential marriage with a simple affirmation of their happiness.

Cher’s unwavering support for Edwards following the Cannes incident highlights the strength of their bond. As they navigate the complexities of their high-profile relationship, the couple continues to share significant moments and present a united stance against public opinion and controversy.