‘Venom: The Last Dance’ set to close out ‘Spiderman’ villain movie trilogy

Sony Pictures’ highly anticipated upcoming film, Venom: The Last Dance, will mark the close of the studio’s spectacular trilogy of Spider-Man villain movies clocking in at a price tag of $110 million.

Directed by Kelly Marcel, who also co-wrote the script with leading man, Tom Hardy, the blockbuster project will follow Eddie Brock (Hardy) as he navigates his always chaotic world of dueling with his alter ego, the symbiotic alien, Venom. Amidst relentless pursuit, the pair are on the run while coming head to head with a variety of threats such as powerful government types as well as new and old foes from both of their respective worlds.

English actor Chiwetel Ejiofor also joins the film as military soldier Orwell Taylor who is in hot pursuit of Brock and Venom as he tries to capture the symbiote.

Joining Hardy and Ejiofor in the overall fifth movie in the Spiderman universe, will be ensemble cast featuring Clarke Backo, Alanna Ubach, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Rhys Ifans and Stephen Graham.

Venom: The Last Dance will land in theaters on Oct. 25.

Check out the action packed trailer below.