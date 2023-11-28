Mike Epps joins ensemble cast of new ‘Spider-Man’ spinoff ‘Madame Web’

In releasing the trailer to its upcoming movie, Madame Web, Sony Pictures is breaking new ground as it will be the first comic book adaptation with a woman in the lead role for the powerhouse company.

Starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, this action-packed suspense thriller is the latest installment set in Sony’s universe of Marvel characters and will feature Johnson in the role of Cassandra Webb, a New York City paramedic who discovers that she has clairvoyant powers that let her see into the future. Webb eventually joins forces with Sweeney’s character, Julia Carpenter, who later becomes Spider-Woman, and along with others, the group takes on an evil entity that is up to no good.

Rounding out the all-star cast is Mike Epps, Zosia Mamet, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor, Tahar Rahim, Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.

Madame Web will spin its web in theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

Check out the full trailer below.