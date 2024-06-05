Bre $tyle hosts listening party for debut project ‘RnBre’

Atlanta artist Bre $tyle hosted an album listening party for her debut project, RnBre, on June 4. $tyle is set to release the project on June 12.

$tyle gave listeners a background of each song, and credited Geechee Baby, her uncle, for producing the entire eight-song project.

“I had three words in mind when making it – it’s fun, it’s fly, it’s flirty. That’s my bag, that’s where I live, that’s where I stay at,” $tyle said. “This is very, very important to me. This is community, this is a safe space, and I’ve taken my time, my effort, and money and put it into this project.”

“I can’t express enough the fact that I’m so thankful that you guys are here and lending me your ear for a second to share my art. It’s literally a piece of who I am and it’s really scary. I know I walk around like I’m big and bad and confident all the time, but sharing your art with the world is a scary thing, so I don’t take it for granted.

$tyle has some of her singles on the project such as “Love Song,” “IT Girl,” and “Hear Me,” and mixed that with a few new songs that she knows people will enjoy.

In a recent interview with rolling out, $tyle told listeners what they should expect from the project:

“People should be expecting one of the most incredible debut projects that they’ve ever heard,” $tyle said. “The bars are there; the melodies are there; and the storytelling is there. I wrote everything on the album; I picked all the beats; and I think it’s something that feels good. I think we’re missing feel-good music, and I kind of made it my mission to make that specifically, so I think people can be inspired by it.”