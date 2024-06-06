Michigan man driving with a suspended license arrested again

Corey Harris can’t seem to stay out of the headlines.

Harris originally went viral for attending a virtual court session while he was driving with a suspended license, but, as more details came out, his license was supposed to be reinstated but was never sent over for clearance.

Footage shows Harris joining the call while driving his wife to the doctor, and once he was parked, Judge Cedric Simpson confirmed that he was driving with a suspended license. Harris’s stunned face after learning about his license sent shock waves around social media. Simpson then ordered Harris to turn himself in before 6 p.m. that day.

On June 5, Harris appeared before the same judge, and it was revealed that he never had a driver’s license.

“He has never had a license. Ever. And has never had a license in any of the other 49 states or commonwealths that make up this country,” Simpson said.

“When they suspended his license…they don’t suspend the license, they suspend the privilege to drive in the state. Hence, if he had a Kentucky license, he would have been allowed to drive anywhere that Kentucky allowed him to drive, he just couldn’t drive in Michigan because his privileges have been restricted. He didn’t have a license. Ever.”

It was reported that in January 2022, a judge ordered that Harris’s suspension be lifted to allow Harris to drive again. Still, according to the Michigan Secretary of State’s office, the Saginaw County Friend of the Court never sent over the clearance, so his suspension was never lifted. Simpson claimed that Harris failed to take the steps to get his driving privileges back.

“The way I know that he’s never had a license is because – on May 3, 1999, he was 19 at the time – he applied for his first Michigan ID,” Simpson said. “He has religiously, every year, gotten a new ID. So he knows that he doesn’t have a license.”

At the end of the hearing, Harris was arrested and taken to the Washtenaw County Jail to await pickup from police in Allen Park.