Jodie Turner-Smith enjoys the challenges of motherhood

Jodie Turner-Smith has relished the challenge of motherhood.

The 37-year-old star – who has Juno, four, with her ex-husband Joshua Jackson – has revealed that motherhood is her “favorite” thing in the world.

“Honestly, it’s my favorite thing about myself is that I’m that girl’s mother. I’m just so grateful that she chose me to be her mom; that I got to have that gift in life. It is my favorite thing. I mean, I just, it is an honor,” during an appearance on “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” Jodie explained.

Jodie ultimately feels that it’s her “birthright to mother.”

“I feel like it was our birthright to mother – whether we bring our children or not, I think it’s is a woman’s birthright. We hold space for those around us. It has shifted everything about me. It has only enriched me. It has shown me, number one, how powerful I am. Like, whoa! It’s like, supreme being,” said the actress who was married to Joshua between 2019 and 2023.

Meanwhile, Jodie previously claimed that getting divorced was the “healthiest” outcome for herself and her family.

The actress filed for a divorce in 2023, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their break-up.

“Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK.

“The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children. There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’

“If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us. And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us. I don’t think it’s a failure.

“We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us and how exciting,” Jodie told the Sunday Times Style magazine.