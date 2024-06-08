‘Piece By Piece’ tells Pharrell Williams’ life story through LEGOS

Grammy Award-winning musician Pharrell Williams is known for his progressive sound and outside of the box ideas. His latest project, an animated biopic created through a world of LEGO pieces, certainly falls in line with that groundbreaking aesthetic.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom), the film entitled Piece By Piece tells the story of Williams’ life from first connecting with music to making his way into the music business and ultimately becoming one of the most innovative and in-demand producers of the last 30 years.

The project, described as an “unparalleled motion picture experience,” is one that Williams says he knew Neville would be the perfect partner to help bring the LEGO vision to life and he hopes the film helps inspire people to know they can do anything too.

“When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through LEGO bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend,” Williams said. “I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe. Building with LEGO bricks encourages us to follow our imagination… who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it too.”

As the film embarks on the “Happy” singer’s musical journey, a number of notable artists he’s produced and collaborated with make an appearance including Busta Rhymes, Gwen Stefani, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, and Timbaland among others.

Piece by Piece hits theaters on Oct. 11.

Check out the innovative trailer below.