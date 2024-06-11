DDG gives advice to men struggling with mental health

DDG doesn’t want any man to give up on themselves.

The rapper and social media influencer responded to one user on X who asked how to keep themselves alive when going through tough times.

“We gon die either way,” DDG responded. “Might as well thug it out. Ain’t nun but a lil bit of straighten, lock in.”

The second half of DDG’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, was slang that essentially translates to “nothing in life will ever be too much for you to overcome. Stay focused on your hopes and dreams.”

DDG has been open about his mental health journey after becoming a target for a large group of accounts on X to criticize him. The hateful messages reined down after he and his girlfriend Halle Bailey argued, so he DM’d his ex, Rubi Rose. Rose posted the screenshot of their messages, where Rose tells DDG how he always contacts her when he gets into an argument with Bailey. Ever since that viral exchange, many accounts on the social media app said DDG wasn’t good enough to date Bailey, and that the Little Mermaid star was settling. DDG then beefed with Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff after the streamer joked about DDG’s music career with rapper Lucki on a stream. DDG, who has battled dropping the term “YouTube rapper” attached to his music career, asked Bruce to apologize before the streamer eventually doubled down and challenged his audience to name five DDG songs. Bruce’s joke, along with the Rose screenshot, stirred up the perfect storm to make DDG one of the more despised Black celebrities on X.

So, he took a brief break from the app he previously called his favorite.

DDG also takes his physical health seriously as a boxer, live performer and father.