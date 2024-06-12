Tanisha Wright named to USA Basketball Olympic coaching staff

Tanisha Wright is grateful.

On June 11, the Atlanta Dream head coach was named to the USA women’s basketball coaching staff for the 2024 Olympics this summer in Paris. Wright will be a scout on the staff.

“It’s just an amazing opportunity,” Wright told media members before the Dream’s game against the Washington Mystics on June 11. “People dream of this opportunity to be connected with the USA team in any capacity. So, for me, I’m super honored to have the opportunity to represent the Dream, but ultimately represent our country and learn from the best. There are amazing coaches [on the USA staff], both collegiate and WNBA.

“Then obviously, you’re working with the best players in the world,” she added.

The Dream’s star, Rhyne Howard, joins Wright as another member of the Olympic cadre. Howard will be a part of the 3×3 team.

“Rhyne works her butt off, so she deserves this opportunity, as well,” Wright said.

The job of a scout on a coaching staff is to primarily watch extensive films on upcoming opponents and provide a report on the team’s strengths and weaknesses in preparation for upcoming games.

“[I look at] the flow and how they play,” Wright told rolling out. “The things that they’re doing well. Obviously, their [offensive and defensive] sets. Things where we can be disruptive. The flow of how they play.”

Other members of this year’s coaching staff include the Minnesota Lynx’s Cheryl Reeve, Duke head coach Kara Lawson, Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor and Washington Mystics general manager Mike Thibault.

The 2024 Summer Olympic ceremony will take place on July 26.