Marlon Wayans is clapping back at the haters of his photo shoot, featuring a kaleidoscope of colors as he celebrates Pride Month.

Wayans, the youngest member of the Wayans comedy dynasty, is the father of a transgender child, Kai Wayans. After a period of internal tumult and introspection, Wayans has shown unequivocal support for his child despite the backlash from some fans. This has won him the praise of his industry peers, including Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, and Janelle Monte.

“Happy PRIDE to all my LGBTQ+ peoples,” Wayans told his eight million Instagram followers in a post with a picture of him with a rainbow flag draped over his shoulder.

“P.S. I’m STRAIGHT… well, according to my child CISGENDER male. I just love and support my peoples,” he added while promoting his comedy special “Good Grief,” released on Prime Video.

This gesture earned Wayans copious support from family, friends and fans. His niece Chaunte Wayans wrote, “This is dope! Thank you for always supporting & letting me wear your clothes!”

Janelle Monae added, “Thank you!! Happy Pride to us!” Actors Tiffany Haddish and Mehcad Brooks showed their support by posting rainbow and rainbow flag emojis in the comment section.

Todrick Hall also commented, “As someone who’s a part of the community and has worked with you closely I just want to say thank you for advocating for the community before and after you knew your child was a part of it! We need more Black fathers like you! Ppl say they love unconditionally but are willing to kick their own children/family to the curb when they don’t agree with their lifestyle mostly out of embarrassment of what their ‘friends’ and church members will say. Proud of you for posting this with your chest. Love ya and happy pride.”

Not all is well with the post. Wayans also received harsh comments from disapproving members of his fan base, with one person commenting, “Boy earned his first L on a Friday morning. Trying to catch up to you and your lifetime of Ls. I got a long way to go.”

In response to the haters, Wayans clapped back with fire to let them know that he is unbothered.

“Yeah and just for the HATE MONGERS … I’m posting ANOTHER,” he captioned a second image. “As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community I show my support. Zero f–ks what people think. If i lost you… GOOD! Your hateful a– never loved me in the first place,” he continued. “How can you love anyone when you’re too busy judging? Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day.”

Taraji P. Henson hopped into the comments, saying, “A great father. Love this and you.”