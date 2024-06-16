Serena Williams shows support for WNBA star Caitlin Clark

Tennis icon Serena Williams is acutely aware of the trials and tribulations of being a heralded star before she even stepped on the court in the 1990s.

That’s why Williams can empathize with the arduous rookie season of WNBA star Caitlin Clark, who is the biggest draw in the league, by far, and perhaps the most polarizing figure in American sports.

During the premiere of her docuseries, “In the Arena: Serena Williams,” the 42-year-old mother of two doled out some advice while admiring Clark’s stoicism while facing the onrush of criticism and negativity.

She said, “I just love that she tried to stay grounded and that she doesn’t… look at her social [media]. I get it. I don’t either. And I think it’s so important to continue doing what she’s doing.”

Williams began playing tennis professionally at age 15 and went on to become arguably the greatest female player of all time with 23 Grand Slam victories, one more than the legendary Steffi Graf.

“And no matter what other people do, if people are negative, then it’s because they can’t do what you do… basically. And hopefully, she’ll continue to do what she’s doing,” she added.

Clark has spoken up about many fans using her name to promote negative agendas, including racism, misogyny, and homophobia.

During an interview with USA Today, Clark said, “People should not be using my name to push those agendas. It’s disappointing. It’s not acceptable. Treating every single woman in this league with the same amount of respect, I think it’s just a basic human thing that everybody should do.”