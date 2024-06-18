Speculation about singer Ella Mai‘s possible pregnancy is running rampant among fans following her appearance at the Boston Celtics’ NBA Finals celebration — particularly alongside star player Jayson Tatum.

The “Boo’d Up” artist was seen donning Tatum’s Celtics jersey amidst the jubilant crowd celebrating Boston’s victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics clinched the championship in a 4-1 series win on Monday night, June 17, sending the city into a frenzy.

In a video obtained by The Shade Room and other urban media outlets, Mai is seen turning toward the crowd, revealing what fans believe to be a noticeable baby bump under her green jersey. This sighting has fueled widespread speculation and conversation on social media.

Fans began speculating about Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum about a month ago

According to People, Mai has reportedly been dating Tatum since 2020. The couple has been spotted together at numerous events, including Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party in 2022.

Mai’s appearance at the Celtics celebration has confirmed what fans had been speculating for the past month. Admirers of the couple expressed their excitement in the comment section of The Shade Room:

“Tatum won on the court and winning off the court”

“She popped out alright ”

“‘Boo’d Up’ and beautiful. ”

“She’s pregnant by him??”

“She got the game ball under her jersey?”

“& she’s pregnant?!”

“ok thats why i haven’t been seeing music from her”

“Awwwwww she’s so pregnant & adorable!”

“Championship and a new baby ”

“Oh she been boo’d up foreal ”

“Look like Jayson beat the shot clock”

Tatum, already a father to 6-year-old Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr. — also known as “Deuce” — shared with “ABC News” that he initially felt unprepared for fatherhood. However, he ultimately regarded it as the greatest gift he had ever received.

“I wasn’t super thrilled to find out I was going to be a dad, but I quickly realized it was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Tatum said. “There’s nothing better than being a dad … it has taught me a sense of responsibility … knowing that there’s a 6-year-old ‘mini me’ essentially watching everything I do … I have to make the right decisions because he’s always watching.”