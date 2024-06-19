Kylie Jenner calls Khy her outlet for creative expression

Kylie Jenner feels KHY is an “amazing outlet for creative expression.”

The 26-year-old beauty launched her clothing line earlier this year, and Kylie has relished the challenge of building her company.

“KHY has been such an amazing outlet for creative expression. It’s so special to me to be able to conceptualize collections and put them out into the world. We have some exciting drops coming up that I can’t wait to share,” she told People.

Jenner has admitted to being inspired by her time in Paris.

“Paris is definitely the most stylish city. I’m always so inspired when I spend time there, and I’ve done a few KHY shoots there too since I love the energy,” the reality star shared.

Jenner has already enjoyed huge success with her Kylie Cosmetics brand, and the brunette beauty previously suggested that she’s proved people “wrong” with the success of her make-up business.

“Proving people wrong was a challenge, but so was building it from the ground up. It was me and my mom and we never made a make-up line. We didn’t know where to start. We didn’t have anyone helping us. And my mom thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life.

“I think we ordered 5,000 of each color; that was the minimum. And she was like, ‘You better be ready, Kylie, because you might have a lot of lip kits in your garage for the rest of your life, so you better love these colors,'” she told Interview magazine.

What’s more, Jenner insisted that success hasn’t come easily.

“Finding the best manufacturer was difficult. We were a new company, so growing in front of a lot of people was hard. You don’t have room to make mistakes,” she shared.