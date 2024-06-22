Kendrick Lamar brought almost every rapper on the West Coast to the stage during his Pop Out concert on June 19, but there were a few people that weren’t there, and their absence raised eyebrows. One of those people was The Game, who many were saying wasn’t invited after he sided with Drake during the rap beef with Lamar.

On June 20, The Game made sure to clear up any rumors about him choosing sides and why he wasn’t present at the concert.

“Motherf—— in my DMs and all on these blog sites or what not talking about, ‘The west coast ain’t f—— with you,’ and, ‘You ain’t this and you ain’t that,’ and, ‘you siding with this n—- and that n—-.’ When the f— you heard me say a motherf—— thing about who I’m siding with and this and that,” The Game said. “There’s a lot of f—— that goes on in this industry. I ain’t have to be there to think that the s— was motherf—— cool and major.”

The Game via IG spazzing out about the Kendrick Lamar Pop Out Concert ! 🥷 know he’s hurt cus he wasn’t invited but trying to play it cool & called Drake his “brother!” pic.twitter.com/oZ0mDxrIlk — Van (@vanman_1000) June 21, 2024

The Game said that what Lamar did was amazing for the West Coast, and that didn’t mean he had to be there to enjoy the moment.

“Kendrick do his s—, and what he did last night was amazing for the West Coast. I sat back and I watched it, I ain’t have to be there to think the s— was cool to make,” The Game said. “I think it’s a W for the coast. I think what K. Dot did for a lot of West Coast n—– last night was hard. I think it was dope of him and big-hearted of him to do that s— for n—–.”

The Game then spoke on his relationship with Drake, and if that had anything to do with him not showing up to the concert.

“As far as my relationship with Drake, Drake is my brother,” The Game said. “I f— with Drake. If I call Drake and tell him ‘I need this, I need that,’ he gone do it. If I tell him my kids want concert tickets, they in that b—-. I’m a father first, and my loyalty is with motherf—— that’s loyal to me.”