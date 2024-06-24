Discover the best running shoes for women

For both seasoned runners and beginners, the right running shoes are a game-changer. They provide essential support, cushioning, and shock absorption, protecting your feet and enhancing your performance. We’ve curated a list of top-rated running shoes from reputable brands that promise comfort, durability, and the endurance to go the distance.

Our top picks

Best overall: Adidas Ultraboost Light – A versatile, super lightweight shoe that offers an extra boost for continued momentum.

Best race shoes: Women’s Fresh Foam X 1080v13 by New Balance – Ideal for race day with cushioning that doesn’t weigh you down.

Best for trails: Nike Pegasus Trail 4 – Offers support and traction suitable for both trails and roads.

Best for road running: Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 – Features a GuideRails system for joint protection and stability.

Best for flat feet: Hoka Gaviota 4 – Comes with a plush midsole for cushioning and support, perfect for flat-footed runners.

Best trainers: Saucony Women’s Ride 14 – Designed with form-fit technology for a personalized and comfortable fit.

Each of these shoes has been selected for their unique features that cater to different running needs. Whether you’re hitting the track, trail, or pavement, these shoes are designed to provide the optimal running experience.