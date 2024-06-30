Fans say they’ll boycott Ice Cube’s movie ‘Last Friday’

After decades of contentious quarreling with Warner Bros., Ice Cube happily announced that his classic Friday franchise is finally being resuscitated.

But not everyone is as excited to see the fourth installment as the rapper-turned-filmmaker is to make Last Friday — 22 years after Friday After Next debuted in 2002.

“We working on it, we working on it,” Cube announced to Flavor Flav on the SiriusXM show “Flavor of the Week.” He added that new leadership at Warner Bros. Entertainment has made his dream of making another come to fruition.

“My man Mike De Luca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Players Club and All About the Benjamins, Mike De Luca was there. So now he’s running Warner Bros., him and my man Michael Gruber are like, ‘Yo, what the f— is going on with Friday? Man, let’s get this s— back online.’”

Some fans are not going to support Ice Cube’s Last Friday film

Cube’s political maneuvering the past few years, including trying to meet with Donald Trump and riding with rabid right-wing conservative Tucker Carlson, has muted some of the enthusiasm for the fourth Friday flick.

“No thanks, maybe the MAGA crowd can go see his movies because that’s who he’s down with now. I won’t support him!” barked one X user.

A second person said, “So, do we want to see it? Ice Cube being cozy with the Trump Administration is a meh.”

Another person rhetorically asked if Carslon, whom many believe spewed virulent racism as the former Fox News host, would be in Last Friday:

“Is he going to write a role for his new buddy Tucker Carlson?”

Some fans obviously remain embittered and disillusioned toward Cube. The former NWA member took Carlson on a riding tour through his hometown of South Central Los Angeles where they agreed on multiple sociopolitical topics.